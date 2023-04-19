Gangtok: The day after the arrest of the accused Pritam Sharma, Sikkim expressed solidarity with the 11-year-old minor girl victim through a protest rally on Tuesday afternoon.
In the evening, a candlelight vigil was also held in Gangtok to show support for the victim.
Concerned citizens of Sikkim, including various organizations from the state, organized a protest rally from Amdo Golai to Gangtok District Administrative Centre on Indira by-pass road in Gangtok. The rally aimed to show solidarity with the minor girl victim.
Later in the evening, a candlelight vigil was held in MG Marg, where many citizens lit candles in memory of the victim. The father of the victim also joined the vigil to pay his respects.
During the candlelight vigil, the victim’s father expressed gratitude towards the people of Sikkim for their support and solidarity. He urged the Sikkim Police and the State judiciary to take swift action and ensure justice for his deceased daughter. The father appealed for justice for his daughter and also emphasized that such heinous crimes should never happen to any Sikkimese daughter again.
