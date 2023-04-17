Heat wave to hit Sikkim as mercury soars across east India: IMD

New Delhi: Heat wave conditions are predicted in parts of east India over the next four days and the northwest region of the country over the next two days, the Met office said on Monday.
The Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar may see heat wave conditions for four days on the trot. Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand may also experience heat wave conditions over the next two to three days.
Similar conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on April 17, and western Uttar Pradesh on April 18. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may also be affected on April 18-19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Heat wave conditions have been prevailing in isolated pockets of the Gangetic West Bengal for the last six days, coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days and Bihar for three days, it said.
The Met office said a western disturbance active in the western Himalayan region will provide some relief from the soaring temperatures in the plains of northwest India starting Tuesday.
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are likely to experience isolated to scattered rainfall during April 18-20, it said.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on April 18.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to experience heavy rainfall on April 18-19.
Isolated hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab over the next two-three days.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, at least 37 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, and at least 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 degrees.
Earlier this month, the Met office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.
Above-normal heat wave days are expected in most parts of central, east and northwest India during this period.
Also Read | Heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of Gangetic Bengal this week
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura govt can’t function sans TIPRA Motha support: LOP
- Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh new Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- Meghalaya: Precusor meeting of G20 SELM held in Shillong
- Tripura CM warns ‘troublemakers’ of stern action
- Nagaland ULB polls: SC asks Centre to explain if constitutional scheme can be violated
- Tremors felt in Guwahati, Shillong as earthquake jolts Assam