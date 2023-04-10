Sikkim: Ex-CM Chamling gets into verbal altercation with CM Golay

Gangtok: The Sikkim Legislative Assembly witnessed heated scenes amid the fallout of the Singtam violence, with speaker Arun Upreti walking out and several SKM legislators taking part in altercations.

The Sikkim Assembly was hosting a special assembly in clarification of Clause 4 and 5’s addition to the IT Exemption recently passed by the Finance Bill in Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling got into a verbal altercation with Leader of the House Prem Singh Golay over a discussion on the two clauses. demanded ‘point of order’ which was denied. Golay was highlighting the various incidents and notifications in the past regime when 371F was violated by the previous government led by Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Thereafter, Chamling got up and got into a verbal altercation, got into the well of the Assembly, and went close to the Leader of the House to oppose, demanding a point of order. The speaker, however, denied and later, Sikkim Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti walked out of the assembly.

SDF legislator Pawan Kumar Chamling marshalled out of Sikkim Assembly terming that democracy doesn’t exist even in the assembly.

Golay was specifically highlighting the Companies Act, passed in 2013, which has not been passed in Sikkim as it stands against the Sikkim Companies Act 1961 under Article 371F.

The house has not been adjourned. All the present legislators are still seated.

