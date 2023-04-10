Sikkim CM the mastermind behind Singtam violence: Bhaichung Bhutia

GANGTOK: Hamro Sikkim Party president Bhaichung Bhutia slammed Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay for being the ‘mastermind behind violence against the Joint Action Council at Singtam’ on Saturday. He also called the Sikkim Police the ‘Chamchey (lackeys) of the Government.’

Addressing a press conference on Sunday following the arrest of HSP member Kedarnath Tewari against an FIR filed by one of the victims, Bhaichung Bhutia stated, “Sikkim Police is working as per the CM’s orders, he should condemn this violence, he should tell home secretary and police to arrest the culprits. He is silent because he is the main mastermind. SKM has a police wing, they do as they please to maintain their own law and order.”

Claiming to be very disappointed with the Sikkim Police for not imparting their duty against Singtam violence, Bhutia termed Sikkim Police as SKM police. He stated, “Sikkim police was equally involved in the goons’ mobilisation in Singtam yesterday. Seeing the situation of Sikkim Police currently, it has completely tarnished the image. Many officers are working as Jholay Chamchey of the Government. We are very disappointed with the Sikkim Police.”

Bhutia brought the case of the attack on JAC general secretary Keshav Sapkota highlighting his credentials as an ex-serviceman, Bhaichung stated, “Sikkim Police is very weak and cannot maintain law and order. Keshav Sapkota is an ex-serviceman he should have been saved by the police, where was his safety? He was attacked multiple times in a police presence. What was the stick in the hand for? Where was the SP, before declaring Section 144? This will not work in favour of Sikkim Police when a new government is formed. We will file an FIR against such officers who are working at the behest of the government in power”.

Bhaichung also highlighted how an HSP member who had gone to the Singtam Police Station to file an FIR against the violence, was wrongfully booked for perpetrating violence. He said, “Sikkim police showed very bad precedence, they arrested our HSP member who had gone to file an FIR against the violence. But he was booked in a case with their version. The videos and photos are clear evidence of who attacked whom and who was attacked, there is evidence after evidence showing who is involved but the police framed our HSP member”.

Bhaichung also slammed the Sikkim Police for the IPC section used against culprits claiming, “The culprits have been booked under a case grievously hurting another person, when the knife was used in the violence against Sapkota, the section for booking the culprits should have been an attempt to murder under IPC 307. We question the Sikkim Police DGP, where is the law and order in Sikkim. We demand his resignation”.

Urging people to not vote for SKM in 2024, Bhaichung stated, “Colour yourself in SKM colours but don’t vote for SKM in 2024. The people of Sikkim have lost faith in SKM. It was even my mistake that we as HSP trusted the Golay government. The perpetrators yesterday within Sikkim Police must pray ten times that a new government doesn’t come, and we will take action against them. If SKM comes without violence, they can continue. But not under the president’s rule in an attempt to bring BJP to power through the back door.”

Slamming the double-engine government of the SKM and the BJP in Sikkim, Bhutia stated, “371F diluted by the Finance Bill brought by BJP in the centre. Their addition of Clause 4 and 5 in the IT exemption will grant equal rights to over 15,000 people. Finance Act made by BJP, they passed the bill without debate in the Parliament. There are many sub-teams of BJP in Sikkim, let BJP explain the meaning of Clause 5. Now, the BJP is claiming they are protecting the Sikkimese people. But they are trying to bring the president’s rule, we do not want the president’s rule. BJP is behind this, we might even trust SKM goons but not this BJP ideology of implementing president’s rule.”

Speaking on the Finance Act, Bhutia demanded an amendment stating, “I will not contest elections if the amendment is brought to the Finance Bill. My politics is saving Sikkim, which needs saving right now. The Indian government adopted us as per May 8 agreement, keeping Article 371F safe. We are only asking for the protection of Article 371F and Sikkimese people.”

