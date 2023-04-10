GANGTOK: In a special one-day session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Monday, a resolution was passed requesting an amendment to the Income Tax Act 1961.

The resolution proposes that the two newly added groups to the Sikkimese definition under sub-section 26AAA be placed in the “Others” category, thus segregating them from the three ethnic communities defined as Sikkimese as per the Tripartite Agreement of 8th May 1973.

The expansion of the “Sikkimese” definition for income tax exemption follows the January 13 judgment of the Supreme Court and was notified through the recently passed Finance Act 2023.

Law Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, who proposed the resolution, submitted that “the Government of Sikkim proposes to pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Sikkim to clearly establish beyond any doubt that the term “Sikkimese” shall mean the three ethnic communities of the State, i.e., Lepcha of Sikkimese origin, Bhutia of Sikkimese origin, and Nepali of Sikkimese origin only.” He further stated that “the Tripartite Agreement of May 8, 1973, is the solemn promise made by the Government of India to the people of Sikkim at the time of the merger. As per the May 8 tripartite agreement, the term ‘Sikkimese’ has been defined as Lepcha, Bhutia, and Nepalis – all of Sikkimese origin, having domiciled in Sikkim and registered under Sikkim Subject Register as per the Sikkim Subject Regulation 1961 only.”

Referring to the recent Finance Bill and amendment of the IT Act, the Law Minister stated that “by virtue of the recent amendment, clauses (iv) and (v) have been inserted in the explanation under sub-section 26AAA of Section 10 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The introduction and passing of the Finance Act 2023 making the above amendment has deeply hurt the feelings and sentiments of the people of Sikkim and has created apprehension in their minds that the definition of the term ‘Sikkimese’ has been diluted. The insertion of the above-mentioned two clauses has clubbed the three ethnic groups of Sikkim on par with others.”

The resolutions proposed and passed were:

Request the Government of India to consider the issue and extend all possible help and support, as always, to protect the distinct identity of the Sikkimese people in terms of the May 8, 1973 Agreement and Article 371F of the Constitution and to ensure that the distinct identity and protection guaranteed to the Sikkimese people is not diluted.

Request the Government of India to acknowledge and maintain that the special status and distinct identity/classification granted to the Sikkimese people are the political commitments and assurances given to the people of Sikkim at the time of merger and definition of “Sikkimese” shall not be diluted and the sentiments of the people of Sikkim is not hurt.

Request the Government of India not to include persons mentioned in clauses (iv) and (v) of sub-section 26AAA of section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 in the definition of “Sikkimese” and issue necessary clarification in the form of a notification giving separate category to the individuals or persons mentioned in clauses (iv) and (v) of sub-section 26AAA of section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and put them in “Others category” in the above said Act for the purpose of income tax exemption only and maintain the exclusivity of the term “Sikkimese”.

Further request the Government of India to make necessary amendments in the Income Tax Act for putting individuals or persons as mentioned in clauses (iv) and (v) of sub-section 26AAA of section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 in the “Others category” in the above said Act for the purpose of income tax exemption thereby segregating the individuals and persons mentioned in clauses (iv) and (v) above from three ethnic communities of Sikkim.

