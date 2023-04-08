Gangtok: The Joint Action Council launched a scathing attack on the government following the brutal attack on their general secretary Keshav Sapkota.

Demanding members’ safety, JAC Vice President Passang Sherpa said, “We are assembled in front of the Gangtok District Administration Centre as we are not safe anywhere else. The kind of attack that we had today in the gathering, shows the government or the party in power is determined against the JAC. They may kill, murder or do anything to our members. Our members have been chased and many of our members are missing from Singtam’s gathering. We are yet to confirm their well-being, the goons started beating us up, chasing our people and attacking the general secretary Keshav Sapkota of our organisation. He is grievously injured and undergoing treatment at Central Referral Hospital.”



The JAC executive slammed the government for being run by goons, stating: “We don’t know why the government is against the Joint Action Council, maybe their goons are not allowing them to function, their goons are ruling. When the law administering agency has succumbed to the goons, then what more can you expect? This is an example of lawlessness in Sikkim, the law and order are not with the administration or the police, the law and order have gone to the goons. Goons are ruling the state.”

In protest, Passang Sherpa also resigned from an executive position in the Sikkim Inner Line Permit Committee formed in coordination with the state government. He stated, “We want the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to assure the safety of our members. Our members are spread across the state, we fear they might be attacked today or tomorrow. We would like to request the Government of India and the state, the Home Ministry and the state administration that if any of the members are missing, the entire responsibility will rest with the administration of Sikkim.”

