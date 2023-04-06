Sikkim reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Gangtok: Sikkim reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the virus tally to 44,390, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The Himalayan state now has 42 active COVID-19 cases, while 43,064 people have recovered from the virus, it said.

A total of 500 people have succumbed to the disease so far, while 784 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 165 samples have been tested for COVID-19 while the daily positivity rate is 13.9 per cent, it added.

