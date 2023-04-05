Search continues for tourists still trapped in Sikkim avalanche

Gangtok/Siliguri: Army and Border Roads teams continued the search operation for those who remain missing in Monday’s avalanche which occurred in the early hours of Monday near Sikkim’s Nathu La pass.

Some seven people were confirmed killed and at least 13 injured according to police officials. An estimated 25-30 tourists in half-a-dozen vehicles were trapped in the avalanche.

The BRO and Sikkim Police are carrying out rescue operations in Sikkim

Saurabh Roy Chowdhury, a 28-year-old resident of neighbouring Bengal’s Siliguri town was one of the at least seven whose death has been confirmed.

The mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb informed PTI that Roy Chowdhury’s body would be brought home after an autopsy.

The young executive of a private firm was part of a four member group from the town which was visiting Nathu La. While he died after being buried by the avalanche, the other three men in his group were rescued and are undergoing treatment in Gangtok, according to family sources.

Rescue operations at the avalanche site near Nathula

“We have launched search and rescue operations since 8 am to find out if any tourists are trapped in the snow near 15th Mile, the East Sikkim District Collector Tushar Nikhane told PTI over phone.

The 13 injured persons were admitted to STNM hospital where the attending doctors discharged nine of them after first aid, while four others were undergoing treatment.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had visited STNM on Tuesday night and interacted with the injured tourists and instructed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible care to the injured ones.

Also Read | Rescue ops underway in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

