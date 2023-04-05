Gangtok: The avalanche that killed several people in Sikkim on Tuesday included tourists from India and Nepal, it has been confirmed.

Gangtok District Collector Tushar Nikhare told media persons: “Among the 7 deceased, we have identified three as Nepal nationals and two each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The Bengal victims will be taken in an ambulance, the two from Uttar Pradesh will be flown while those from Nepal will be taken by road. The State Social Welfare Department is looking into the logistics of taking their mortal remains.”

Gangtok DC informed that ex gratia will be as per norms for the Indian victims. The home department will decide on ex-gratia for the Nepalese victims.

Among the 13 taken to the STNM Hospital, Gangtok DC informed, seven were discharged after treating minor injuries while six persons remain in the hospital.

The DC and Gangtok Superintendent of Police, Tenzing Loden Lepcha, addressing the media at the DC office in Gangtok on Tuesday evening informed, “Currently, weather conditions are bad. Hence, the rescue operations are on hold. The NDRF will launch another rescue operation from Pakyong station in the morning. Today, the State Disaster Relief Force was active. We have also activated a helpline number for the tourists and their relatives to know if they are trapped. We are trying to find out if more tourists are left. It will go on until we find the last body.”

SP Tenzing Loden asserted the importance of rescue first, highlighting how the helpline has received 10-15 queries since the disaster.

He further informed, “At check post, there were 500-plus vehicle passes issued for today till 15th mile. So far, all vehicles have returned. All hoteliers, travel agents and taxi drivers have found their tourists. But those coming as individuals instead of groups are tougher to be tracked. We are still trying to get in touch with the hotels they were staying in.”

As per 2nd-mile check post information, all stranded tourists have been found. But in case of no contact, the Sikkim police are verifying their location.

SP Tenzing Loden further added, “Snow was considered safe and hence they were having fun despite the warning that they were not to climb the heap of snow. The supposed stream below the snow, the tourists didn’t see as dangerous. Natural disasters can’t predict, so we warn tourists to also follow the norms and directions. We are considering sending tourists to such tourist spots only after Indian Meteorological Department clears the weather for travel.”

The avalanche took place where the snow begins on JLN Road.

SP Tenzing Loden shared, “Had the tourists not stopped at the location and been patient to see more snow in the higher regions, the disaster could have been avoided.”

