New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the death of tourists in an avalanche in Sikkim and said the central government is closely monitoring the situation.

At least seven tourists were killed as a massive avalanche hit Sikkim’s Nathu La area on Tuesday morning, burying their vehicles under the snow.

“My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah tweeted.

The avalanche hit the arterial Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, which connects Gangtok to Nathu La at the China border around 11.30 am, trapping five-six vehicles with around 30 people under the snow, the Army said in a statement.

Till 4 pm, seven bodies were brought out of the snow and 23 people were rescued alive, including six tourists from a deep valley, a state government official said, quoting reports from the Army.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief over the loss of lives and said he was deeply distressed by the news of an avalanche in Sikkim.

“Deeply distressed by the news of the massive avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathu La that has trapped several tourists. My thoughts are with the victims of this terrible tragedy, and their families. Wishing all the best to the teams involved in the rescue mission,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | Sikkim: Nathula avalanche death toll at 7; many still feared buried

