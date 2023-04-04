GANGTOK: At least six tourists are believed killed and 80 others are still buried in snow after an avalanche struck 14th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula pass at about 12: 20 pm on Tuesday.

At least six people succumbed to their injuries after being rescued at the nearby Army Hospital. The victims include four men, one woman and a child.

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

Over 150 tourists are still stranded beyond the 15th Mile area even as 30 tourists trapped in the sudden avalanche at 14th Mile on JNM road have been rescued and taken to the STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

At present, rescue operations are being carried out by the Indian Army, BRO, Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.

Indian Army sources said 22 tourists have been rescued so far, including six from deep valley and have been shifted to nearby hospitals. “One lady was rescued alive after 1.5 hours of being buried under snow and has been sent to STNM Hospital,” the source said.

As per information shared by Inspector General for Checkpost Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, “Passes are issued for only 13th Mile, but tourists are forcefully going to 15th Mile. The incident happened in 15th mile.”

This is a developing story.

