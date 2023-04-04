Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay on Tuesday night visited the STNM Hospital in Gangtok to see the tourists who were injured in the avalanche at 13th Mile earlier today.

The CM expressed distress over the incident and condoled the loss of lives.

He stated, “Out of the 19 people who were rescued, 12 were admitted to the STNM Hospital. Ten of them have already been discharged with minor injuries. However, seven individuals have unfortunately lost their lives, and we are currently trying to identify their place of origin. All the injured individuals, regardless of their home state, will receive free treatment at this hospital, and we will ensure that the bodies of those who have passed away are transported to their hometowns. We will continue with the rescue operation tomorrow to see if more people are stranded.”

The Sikkim CM conveyed that the state government and the NDRF team have rescued many individuals. He further added, “I was in Delhi when I received news of the incident. As soon as I landed at the airport, I immediately informed the administration, DC, and SPs in East Sikkim, along with the Health Secretary, Medical Superintendent, and Home Secretary, who were all alerted.”

Regarding the number of tourists still buried, Golay stated, “There is different information coming in from various sources, including news and social media. Families are also contacting the Sikkim government. We have set up a helpline, and by tomorrow, we should be able to determine the number of tourists, fatalities, and hospitalized individuals. It is already nighttime, so it will be challenging to ascertain the exact number. There could be 2-3 more individuals who are still buried, and we will do our best to rescue them.”

Also Read | Sikkim avalanche: Shah says Centre closely monitoring situation

