Gangtok: In a shocking incident, an Army truck skidded off the road and fell into the Teesta River around 11.30 am on Saturday. The mishap took place while the vehicle was travelling from Siliguri to Gangtok.

As per the information, a driver and a passenger were in the army vehicle. The passenger reportedly sustained severe injuries while he jumped out of the vehicle.

He is undergoing treatment at Military Hospital, sources said.

However, a search and rescue operation is underway to trace the missing driver who fell into the river along with the vehicle.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Army divers have been deployed to assist in rescue and search operations.

Kalimpong Superintendent of Police, civilian divers and rafters are also assisting in the search and rescue operation.

