Sikkim reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image

Gangtok: Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Tuesday, the highest number of infections in a single day this year, taking the total number of Coronavirus cases to 44,344, a health bulletin said.

Of the six new cases, three were reported from Pakyong district, two in East and one in the South district, it said.

EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

The Himalayan state now has 12 active COVID-19 cases, while 43,048 people have recovered from the disease and 500 have succumbed to the virus thus far.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Sikkim on May 23, 2020, when a 25-year-old man who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the infection.

Also Read | Dikchu landslide: Sikkim mulls mass evacuation from sinking area

Trending Stories

Latest Stories

Leave a comment

Leave a comment