Gangtok: Braving the inhospitable weather conditions, Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps along with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a massive snow-clearing operation to clear the heavy snow in Sikkim, an official release said.

Braving extreme conditions and snow blizzards, Trishakti corps sappers and BRO keep the roads to border areas of Sikkim open

The operation has been launched to clear the strategic roads, restore communication lines and facilitate the movement of locals, military personnel and tourists.

India Army’s Trishakti corps along with a team of Border Roads Organisation under ‘Operation Himrahat’ rescued a total of 1,400 tourists who were stranded in Sikkim, the release said.

Snow clearance activity by the Indian army to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in the border areas of the state

As part of the ongoing operations, the Indian Army personnel undertook the task of snow clearance which involves manoeuvring through some of the highest passes in hostile terrain and sub-zero temperatures.

The Indian army rescued around 1400 stranded tourist in Sikkim

“Snow clearance this year has been particularly challenging, considering the concentrated spells of snowfall. Army personnel deployed at altitudes ranging from 14,000-18,000 feet are relentlessly working to clear snow-capped roads. These missions are not only benefiting the army but also the locals and tourists who are dependent heavily on the opening of roads,” said an Indian Army official.

The roads and communication lines connecting the major towns, villages and forward areas get blocked due to heavy accumulation of snow. However, the Indian Army has been working tirelessly to keep these important roads open to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in the state.

