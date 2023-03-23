Sikkim: Grandson kills 80-year-old grandfather

Gangtok: A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his grandfather with a sharp-edged weapon in Sikkim‘s East district, police said on Thursday.

According to a police report, the Sang police outpost received a complaint over the telephone on Wednesday around 9:30 am stating that a 19-year-old was seen roaming around with a sharp-edged weapon (Bamphok), with blood stains around his residence in Beyong Khamdong area of the district.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The complaint was forwarded to Singtam police station by the Sang outpost.

The police report states that “Upon arrival at the scene, the police team found the 80-year-old with multiple injuries to his head, neck, and face.

The case is under investigation, the report added.

Also Read | The insider-outsider debate in Sikkim and the need for a strong ILP system

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









