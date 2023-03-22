Gangtok: Former Sikkim MLA Prem Lal Subba passed away after battling several ailments for a long time, SDF supremo Pawan Chamling said on Tuesday.
Subba, 57, is survived by his wife, two daughters and three sons.
The former Yangthang legislator, who was undergoing treatment at the state-run STNM Hospital, died at his home on Monday night.
He had also served as an advisor to the previous Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government.
“This is a day of mourning not just for his family but for the entire SDF party and the state. A great loss has come upon us all. May the almighty give strength to the bereaved family in this time of grief and may the departed soul rest in peace,” Chamling said in a Facebook post.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also condoled Subba’s death.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences on the demise of the former MLA of Yangthang constituency Shri P L Subba. My heart goes out to the bereaved family, relatives, and friends in this hour of grief. I pray that the departed soul rests in eternal peace. Om Shanti!” he said in a statement.
Also Read | Aspirational population in Sikkim keen on innovation: CM at Startup 20
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Not much impact of untimely rains on crops, states assessing damage: Tomar
- Strong tremors jolt Delhi-NCR, other parts of north India
- Assam govt may pay gap between old new pension schemes: CM
- Former Sikkim MLA Prem Lal Subba no more
- Arunachal Christian Forum criticizes ban on public healing programs
- Assam: Tea garden management urged to effectively execute water scheme