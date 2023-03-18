BRO rescues 175 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Gangtok: With the weather condition worsening in Sikkim due to unprecedented heavy rains, snow, and hail storms from March 15-17, several visitors stranded at different tourist spots of the state were rescued by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The BRO personnel carried out an operation and rescued 175 stranded tourists and safely evacuated those who were stuck in different spots of attraction, Lt Col Rawat said.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is a premier road construction organisation under the Ministry of Defence which manages and constructs almost all roads near the border in the country.

In Sikkim, Project Swastik of BRO is responsible for the management of all roads to tourist places.

Seeing the heavy rush of tourists who were stranded on the snow-covered roads, the personnel picked up the stranded tourists from the road in their own vehicles and brought them to their camp.

They also helped the locals and the tourists by clearing roads to allow all tourists to move back to their places of stay and also provided shelter and food to 175 tourists, including women and children.

Besides, medical attention by the medical staff of BRO was provided to those in need of it. In addition, warm clothing and blankets were also distributed to the tourists in view of the cold weather condition.

With the efforts of the BRO, the roads were cleared within a short time of 6-8 hours. The stranded tourists from various locations were shifted later to Gangtok.

The heavy-duty equipment of BRO worked in spite of continuous snow and rain and ensured that the roads were open the next morning for 175 tourists to return to their respective places.

The tourists and the local administration thanked BRO for their assistance and rescue operation.

