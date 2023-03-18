Gangtok: Sikkim is all set to host the second meeting of the Startup20 Engagement group, newly formed under India’s G20 Presidency, on Saturday at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok.

Over 200 participants will partake in the meeting. Three local startups namely O2 Himalayas Pvt Ltd, Cas Collective LLP, and Agunki Industries Pvt Ltd will also participate in the Startup20 meet.

Delegates from G20 member and invitee countries, representatives from multilateral organisations, and stakeholders from the Indian startup ecosystem will participate.

Delegates from countries like the USA, France, Germany, Indonesia, Netherlands, Bangladesh, Oman, Mexico, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Japan, Italy, and Russia along with 100+ delegates from the country have arrived in the state to participate in the meet.

The two-day-long S20 is aimed at framing the startup policy in Sikkim.

Minister for Commerce and Industries BS Panth said, “Startup policy isn’t a new thing in Sikkim. It started in 2019 with an aim to support unemployed youths, which has helped them by providing livelihood opportunities to a great extent. This event will provide them a bigger platform and better exposure.”

Chief Secretary VB Pathak said, “200 participants coming for S20 meet have registered with Atal Incubation Centres, of which three participants under AIC-SMUTBI are from Sikkim. The existing and known startups will be a part of it. But it is definitely going to witness brainstorming sessions where we will focus on the young crowd, avoiding regular traditional discussions. Small group interactions will be preferred where the participants can exchange their views and ideas,” added Pathak.

