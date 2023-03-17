Army rescues over 1,000 stranded tourists in East Sikkim

Gangtok: The Army has rescued more than 1,000 tourists, including women and children, who were stranded at Chhangu in the upper reaches of East Sikkim, following heavy snowfall, officals said.

Severe snowfall in Natu La, Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and adjoining areas on Wednesday afternoon brought down the temperature to sub-zero levels and impacted the movement of travellers, they said.

Due to the snow accumulation, driving became dangerous, resulting in over 1,000 tourists along with 200 vehicles getting stranded over a stretch of 15 km, they added.

The Army personnel deployed in the area launched a rescue effort, and the tourists were shifted to safety following an over eight-hour operation, an official release said.

“All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support,” it said.

