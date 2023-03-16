Gangtok: Sikkim will be hosting one of two G20 events – Business 20 (B20) – in Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on Thursday.

Delegates from 26 countries arrived in the state capital on Wednesday to participate in the B20 conference being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Start-Up 20, being organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on March 18-19 will be attended by delegates from 13 countries and 28 Start-Up representatives.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the B20 meeting, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay said the B20 conference would highlight the scope for multilateral business partnerships in tourism, hospitality, and pharmaceuticals, simultaneously with Sikkim’s vibrant organic farming as well as green energy.

“Sikkim is the only State where there is no labour union and industries here remain open for all 365 days a year. We have made new policies to attract investment from outside. Both the events are important and we must make collective efforts to gain maximum benefits and to convince the delegates to invest in Sikkim,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that these two major G20 events would allow potential investors to spot business opportunities in various sectors in the state.

He said that despite being a small Himalayan state, Sikkim has gradually emerged as an industrial hub owing to its diverse economic opportunities and vibrant culture, with its focus on progressive yet sustainable development initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Highlighting the huge opportunity in the state to attract international tourists, Golay said, “We are showcasing our tourism attractions and potential to the G20 delegates. After experiencing Sikkim, they will definitely publicize the State’s tourism potential in their nations.”

Chief Secretary VB Pathak said the state would host several policymakers, thought leaders and business leaders, CEOs and senior executives representing G20 countries, and representatives of multilateral organisations, who will participate in the engagement meetings in Gangtok.

“The G20 events would be a platform to project Sikkim as a green investment destination and will also open opportunities for the state tourism sector to be marked on the international tourism map,” he said.

CII senior advisor (Northeastern States & UTs) Brig. (retd) Ashis Bhattacharya said, “We are very confident that Sikkim will be highly benefitted through foreign investments. Both the events will be providing a platform to the industry and the government to understand and help each other and to create a win-win situation for both through ease of doing business.”

VB Pathak added that the delegates would also be offered a sneak peek into Sikkim’s rich culture, heritage, festivals, and local cuisine during their stay.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Sikkim gears up for G20 meets, over 80 int’l delegates to participate

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









