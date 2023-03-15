Gangtok: The women’s wing of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha celebrated International Working Women’s Day in Gangtok on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in attendance. During the event, the CM made several announcements aimed at benefiting women in the state.

One of the most significant announcements was related to incentives for having children. Golay stated that the state government would provide a child maintenance grant of Rs 5,000 per month for a year for the second child and Rs 10,000 per month for a year for the third child for women who are not government employees.

In an effort to improve Sikkim’s fertility rate, the Chief Minister announced a range of schemes and incentives for women during the International Working Women’s Day celebration. These include financial support for in vitro fertilization (IVF), one-year maternity leave for government employees, and an increment in case of having more than one child.

Additionally, Golay also announced that the state government would establish an exclusive women’s college in Sikkim. The college would be named after a celebrated woman of the state and would provide all necessary facilities, including a hostel.

During the event, Golay shared that the state government would soon recruit 1,000 police personnel with an increased women’s reservation of 50%, up from the current 30%. Additionally, he announced an increase in the subsidy for women entrepreneurs under the State government’s skilled youth startup scheme to 50%. Currently, the scheme offers a 35% subsidy, and more than 1,600 beneficiaries have already been covered under it, according to the CM.

In his speech, the Chief Minister urged women in Sikkim to take full advantage of the various schemes and policies introduced by the state government. He highlighted the decline in Sikkim’s fertility rate and emphasized that the government is introducing these measures to boost childbirth rates in the state.

“The state government is taking up such measures as the fertility rate of Sikkim has drastically declined, and we are offering these incentives to increase the childbirth rate in the state,” said the CM.

