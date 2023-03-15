India to showcase organic farming of Sikkim at B20 conference in Gangtok

New Delhi: The vibrant organic farming of Sikkim will be showcased to the world through the third B20 conference being organised in Gangtok, Sikkim from Wednesday till March 17, a senior official said on Tuesday.

It will also highlight opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in tourism, hospitality and pharmaceuticals, Senior Advisor in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rupa Dutta said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The Business20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. It is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20, with companies and business organizations as participants.

The department is organizing four B20 conferences in the north-eastern region to showcase the untapped potential and opportunities within the region out of which two have already been held earlier in Imphal and Aizawl and the third and fourth are to be held in Gangtok and Kohima respectively.

“We are focusing on deliverables We are looking at consensus-based policy outcomes. We are very specific that we have to look at outcomes and deliverables which will form part of our report,” she told reporters here.

She said that there could be a focus on areas like promoting investment in green energy across countries and improving climate finance options and non-financial disclosures, development of an inclusive ecosystem for innovation and R&D, promoting higher private sector participation to build regional value chains and industrialization of Africa.

The hosting of the conference in Sikkim is significant to showcase the vibrant organic farming of the state to the world.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

At the briefing, Chintan Vaishnav, Startup20 India Chair and Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog gave a presentation on the Startup20 which is the new official engagement group under the Indian presidency 2023.

He said that StartUp20 in Gangtok will deliberate on ways to strengthen the global StartUp ecosystem.

G20, whose presidency for this year is with India, has two tracks – Sherpa Track and Finance Track. Sherpa Track has 13 Working Groups and 11 Engagement Groups.

The DPIIT is the nodal Ministry for two engagement groups Startup 20 and Business 20 (B20).

Engagement Groups comprise non-government participants from each G20 member who provide recommendations to the G20 Leaders and contribute towards the policy-making process.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Business 20 was formed in 2010 and is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. B20 aims to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations on the priorities of each rotating presidency to spur economic growth and development.

The B20 has scheduled a total of 100 meetings with the number of in-person meetings being 65 and the number of Hybrid Meetings being 35.

The Startup 20 has been established under India’s G20 Presidency. It aims to act as a dialogue forum with the global startup ecosystem stakeholders and intends to represent the global startup ecosystem to raise the macroeconomic concerns and challenges faced by entrepreneurs with G20 leaders.

The Start-Up 20 engagement group has a total number of 60 meetings planned, out of which 5 are in-person meetings. The forthcoming event is Startup 20 Gangtok, Sikkim on 18-19 March.

The B20 Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 26th -27th August 2023 and the Startup 20 Summit is scheduled to take place in Gurugram from 2nd -4th July 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Sikkim to welcome G20 with new structures at MG Marg

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









