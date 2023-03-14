Sikkim to welcome G20 with new structures at MG Marg

Gangtok: Sikkim has recently inaugurated two new structures, the Landmark and the Celebration Point, at MG Marg to mark the upcoming G20 events.

The Landmark is located in the middle of MG Marg, while the Celebration Point is situated at the end of MG Marg. The inauguration ceremony was held on Tuesday and was presided over by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay.

The Gangtok Municipal Corporation and the Urban Development Department are responsible for the new decorative constructions aimed at enhancing the overall look and feel of the area for the G20 events.

Garry Chopel Bhutia, the Additional Chief Town Planner of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation, explained the concept behind the new structures, saying that the landmark point was designed in the shape of the letter S to represent Sikkim.

“The structure is intended to showcase Sikkim’s roots and heritage, particularly an old monument that holds a special place in the hearts of the Sikkimese people. The aim is to preserve Sikkimese culture so that young people can learn about important cultural symbols such as the Stupa, Mendang, and Chorten. The landmark also features signages that explain the inspiration behind it, and visitors to the area will see a white structure that is close to the hearts of the Sikkimese people. The landmark point also includes two flower structures that depict the State bird, State animal, and State flower, as well as two G20 logo structures at either end. Although the structures are temporary, they can be used during various festivals, and there are also 2-3 photo points,” Bhutia said, adding that it had been some time since MG Marg had seen new structures.

As Sikkim was selected to host the G20, the government requested the Urban Development Department, GMC, and Smart City to create new structures at MG Marg for the city to celebrate. According to Garry Chopel Bhutia, they decided to invest in permanent structures and completed the work within two weeks, working in all weather conditions and around the clock. The work was designed by award-winning artists and labourers, despite having limited funds. Chopel emphasized that funds should not be the primary criterion for creating such structures; instead, the structures should be beneficial to the people.

During the inauguration, CM Golay stated that the G20 event provides an opportunity for Sikkim to showcase itself nationally and globally. “Therefore, the state has decorated MG Marg and other areas to enhance their appearance. MG Marg serves as a tourist attraction and a central point for the State, and the newly constructed structures are not only for the benefit of Gangtok residents and Sikkimese people but also for tourism. The Urban Development Department, Gangtok Municipal Corporation, and engineers were able to complete the work within a short timeframe, and now that the structure is the property of the State, it should remain permanent. It is the responsibility of all citizens who love Sikkim to protect the structures, and this responsibility should not fall solely on the authorities,” Golay stated.

Speaking on the G20 events in Sikkim, Golay said, “These are very important and historic events happening in Sikkim with G20, hence we wish everyone to be a part of it. All the guests coming to Sikkim, we urge our people to welcome them. We will exhibit Sikkim’s culture and cuisines through our talented youths. They had gone for training and have now returned to welcome the guests. The event will take place in Chintan Bhawan Gangtok. I urge people in Gangtok to showcase our discipline and custom to welcome them. They will come to know how Sikkim is as a State, and thereafter delegates from different countries will wish to invest here. Sikkim is the place for investment, it is a good place as there are no labour unions nor is there any form of violence. We have changed our industrial policy and we wish to bring investors from outside. There are a lot of benefits for Sikkim as our youths are volunteering and vehicles, hotels, and restaurants are being utilised. Hence it is a big opportunity for Sikkim directly or indirectly it brings a lot of profit for Sikkim.”

Chief Minister Golay emphasized the government’s focus on green energy, green industry, agriculture, and tourism and hotel industry for investment in the State. He mentioned the presence of many hotels, companies, and universities in Sikkim, including Taj Vivanta and May Fair. However, he wants universities to be located in different constituencies to develop underdeveloped regions as Sikkim’s environment is conducive to such development. He believes that the good harmony between the Sikkimese people and the government’s policies makes investing in Sikkim more favorable than in other states.

On keeping the structures at MG Marg safe from vandalism, Golay said, “There are police and GMC, but more than that, there should be a change in the mindset of the people taking ownership of our structures. Even if we keep 1000 police personnel, we cannot stop a person from attempting an untoward incident. Without even involving the authorities, these structures can remain safe. MG Marg is Gangtok’s heart, and most tourists come here which supports our livelihood. Hence, we have stopped rallies from taking place in MG Marg. This is not to stop anyone or any community, but in rallies, people come in all kinds of moods.”

Golay announced that MG Marg would be used for various festivals of the state but not for rallies. He stated, “We will allow MG Marg to host events and rallies only during festivals such as Dashain, Losssong, Namsoong, Christmas, Holi, or Bhanu Jayanti, but only for community festivals. The events will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on scheduled days. Only one day will be given to each community. We do not want to grant permission to every organization as it will cause disturbances every day and inconvenience tourists. There should not be any pressure on the government to grant permission for rallies. If it is for any community, not only will permission be granted, but protection will also be provided. There should be a change in people’s mindset to protect MG Marg.”

