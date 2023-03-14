Gangtok: The Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA) passed the third supplementary demands for grants worth Rs. 965.49 crore for the current fiscal year.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds charge of the finance department, tabled the proposal for third supplementary demand for grants of Rs 965.49 crore in the house during the day-long session of the SLA.

The supplementary demands comprising a revenue expenditure of Rs. 74.41 crores and a capital expenditure of Rs. 891.08 crore to meet gross additional expenditure, was passed after consideration by the members.

The House also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill 2023 (Bill No. 01 of 2023) to clear the decks for the state government to withdraw the amount from the consolidated fund of the state.

The state government also introduced the Sikkim Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Bill no. 03 of 2023) and the Sikkim Fire and Emergency Services, Bill 2023 (Bill No. 04 of 2023) in the house which will be discussed and put to voting during the next session of the SLA.

Among other legislative business, the House passed the Sikkim Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 26 of 2022), which was introduced during the session held on September 16, 2022, by Chief Minister P.S. Tamang, also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department.

In the end, Speaker Arun Upreti thanked all members of the House for maintaining decorum and assisting in the smooth proceedings of the sixth session (Part V) of the Tenth Assembly before adjourning the house sine die.

