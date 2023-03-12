Gangtok: The Indian Army has rescued over 370 tourists who were stranded due to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim.
On March 11, there was heavy snowfall in Sikkim, and approximately 100 vehicles with over 400 tourists returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake got stranded. The snowfall on Saturday afternoon was the highest recorded for this year.
The troops of Trishakti Corps in collaboration with the Sikkim police and civil administration immediately swung into action and launched a rescue mission ‘Operation Himrahat’.
The relief operations continued till late at night on March 11. The tourists were moved to safe places and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid, and hot meals. The troops arranged accommodation for the stay of 360 tourists including 178 men, 142 women, and 50 children.
On Sunday, the army, with the assistance of GREF dozers, carried out snow-clearing operation to keep strategic roads and passes open for movement. By 9 am, the road was cleared which enabled the movement of the vehicles to Gangtok.
The quick response by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions.
The stranded tourists and civil administration of Sikkim expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army.
Indian Army while guarding the border in high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, are always proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the local population.
