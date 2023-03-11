Gangtok: Over 100 vehicles ferrying tourists to the picturesque Changu Lake were stuck following a snowstorm along Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting the Nathula border.

The snowfall on Saturday afternoon was the highest recorded for this year.

Sikkim Police deputed at the 2nd Mile Checkpost informed, “The stranded tourists will be taken to army settlements until a rescue team reaches the destination. Over 100 connecting chains are being taken to move the stuck vehicles in the snow. The 15th mile, along the JLN road, is the worst affected, inclusive of both local and tourist vehicles stuck here the most.”

As if already anticipating the snowfall, some tourists were seen having fun amid the snowfall.

The rescue operations are being assisted by Sikkim Police, Sikkim Tourism, the Indian Army, and tourism stakeholders.

According to Sikkim Police, “The evacuation process has been initiated, and 10-15 vehicles have been safely rescued so far.”

