Sikkim Youth Forum organises meet to counter political violence in state

Gangtok: Representatives of political and non-political organisations along with political and social activists of Sikkim came under one platform to express their concerns and opinions on the political violence in Sikkim.

The initiative on the theme, ‘Save Democracy by Protesting Political Violence’ was taken by the Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum (SPYF) on Friday to take a collective decision to control political violence.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Sikkim Youth Forum

While sharing the idea of the initiative, SPYF general secretary Rupen Karki expressed, “Not only an organisation but every organisation and individual in Sikkim need to come together in unity to end the political violence in the State. Where will the Sikkimese society be heading if state politics is dependent on muscle power? So, to end this system and to democratise society is the need of the hour.”

Karki asserted that unemployed youths from the working classes have been used for political violence and they are always deprived of a dignified life.

Social activist Nawin Kiran Pradhan expressed that many youths in Sikkim have already spoiled their life after being used by political parties for political violence. He alleged, “The violence used by the political party to remain in power has been the trend in Sikkim for a long time but it has increased and reached its saturation point at present. The situation may get worse when the victims of political violence start to fight back. Immature and instigating political speeches need to be stopped immediately and everyone needs to unite to protest such a system in the State”.

Sikkim Republican Party president KB Rai said, “When any political party uses the people’s mandate to fulfil its interest and agenda instead of fulfilling its promises made to the people then such a situation leads to political violence. People need to identify such politicians to save Sikkim. SRP will extend its full support to any movement to end the political violence from the state.”

Joint Action Council women’s wing coordinator Bina Rai questioned the ruling party women’s wing on their silence on the violence against women and character assassinations of women of other political parties. “Women of Sikkim need to come forward and raise their voice in any injustice against them in the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A Zilla Panchayat member from Gyalshing district Sagar Sharma questioned whether it was necessary to carry along muscle powers by people’s representatives after winning the election instead of remaining a simple person as before the election.

On the same, he stressed, “It is high time to change the trend and to voice together to end the political violence from Sikkim.”

A representative of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Dr Kamal Adhikari said, “Not only physical but realistic retaliation is the need of the hour to end the trend of political violence in Sikkim. BJP Sikkim would provide full support if the SPYF comes up with a realistic approach to end the political violence in the state.

Sikkim Suraksha Samiti member Madam Tamang stated, “Incidents of political violence have been happening due to a lack of unity in the political and non-political organisations in the State. Political violence gets encouraged when one organisation sits silently when it happens to members of other organisations so everyone needs to unite and speak together on such practice.”

Members of Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum

Sikkim Gorkha Jagaran Sangh president Balbir Tamang suggested, “If advocates in the State would fight for victims of political violence irrespective of any politically voluntary efforts to protect them then it would discourage political violence in the state.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Citizen Action Party spokesperson Mahesh Rai stressed the political reform to control and eradicate the political violence from the State. He said, “The right political will in the State government would allow its machinery to work effectively and lead to political reforms.”

During the open discussion session, SYPF placed proposals to hold such programmes in every district to create political consciousness and to hold a peaceful march by bringing all political and non-political organisations and people to send a message that ‘people do not want political violence’. Participants welcomed these proposals. Likewise, SPYF suggested that people create awareness against political violence by writing on social media and other platforms.

Also Read | FIR filed against organisers for using children in Sikkim Ekta Diwas

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









