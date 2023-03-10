Gangtok: Following the Sikkim Ekta Diwas at MG Marg on Holi organised by Joint Action Council, an FIR has been filed against the organisation by one Roma Tamang, Chairperson of Sikkim Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Government of Sikkim on March 8.

A rally during Sikkim Ekta Diwas

The FIR was filed following a video circulated on social media wherein children or students were made to participate in the rallies which were conducted by the members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) at MG Marg.

The FIR has been filed under Juvenile Justice Act (2015) under sections 75 if any person having control of a child, assaults, abandons, abuses or willfully neglects the child and 83 (2) Any adult or an adult group uses children for illegal activities either individually or as a gang. Indian Penal Code sections 336 Whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, and 34 has also been registered against the JAC.

However, JAC informed they are yet to be intimated about the FIR filed.

