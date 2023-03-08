Gangtok: Sikkim Ekta Diwas as called for by Joint Action Council at MG Marg took place on Holi. The festival which saw the participation of Sikkimese people in traditional attires had an ‘unequivocal’ celebration of Holi. Ideally, MG Marg is known to have grand celebrations at Holi.

The celebration for Holi as well as Ekta Diwas was marred by ongoing construction for G20 events in mid-March. With substantial police presence, Ekta Diwas started off after 10 am with 2 hours spent arguing with Sikkim Police over permission concerns.

On celebrating in MG Marg, JAC President Shanta Pradhan asserted, “MG is the heart of Sikkim, unless and until we make our festival known to people that is why JAC decided to celebrate in MG Marg.”

Pradhan lamented at ‘ miscommunication between JAC and Sikkim Police’ over permission to celebrate in MG Marg. Pradhan stated, “There was some form of miscommunication, our youth informed the administration and police, and we thought that was the permission. But later we learned it was not permitted. Unless and until we receive formal permission from the Police, we cannot celebrate any festival in MG Marg. We are celebrating without public oration and without any mic.”

However, masses of people from various sections joining JAC carried out a rally, sloganeering calling for Bhutia Lepcha Nepali communities to unite to some cultural presentation as well. Pradhan justified, “Even the singing and dancing performances that were scheduled for the festival, will be done without the mic. It will not be done in a big way. Since we have already invited students and other performers, they have so much zeal and enthusiasm, it would be a great injustice to not allow them to perform.

People from different nooks and corners of different age groups from age 4 to senior citizens in traditional attires. We express our gratitude for uniting.”

Joint action council president Shanta Pradhan shared greetings of the Holi Festival as well as of International Women’s Day along with Sikkim Ekta Diwas being celebrated by Sikkimese people.

