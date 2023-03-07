Gangtok: Nathu La, the international border with China, features in the future expansion plans of the Indian Railways, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during his three-day visit to Sikkim.

Vaishnaw also promised Vande Bharat Express, the showpiece train of Indian Railways, would be reaching the border town of Rangpo by December 2024 as part of the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project.

The ambitious extension of the rail line in Sikkim will also be connecting State capital Gangtok as part of the second phase of the railway connectivity project in the State.

The railway minister, in his address to the media at Samman Bhawan on Monday, said, “The Sikkim railway project from Sevoke terminal in North Bengal to Rangpo is a very difficult project due to tunnels and bridges in a Himalayan terrain but is progressing very well. Our commitment to the people of Sikkim is that by December 2024, Vande Bharat train will come to Rangpo.”

The Union minister reached Gangtok on March 5 for a three-day visit.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

En route to Gangtok, he along with Railway officials inspected the progress of the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project, which includes multiple tunnels and bridges.

The Sikkim rail link from Sevoke to Rangpo spans about 45 km with 14 tunnels, 22 bridges, and five railway stations.

Vaishnaw added that there are plans to expand the rail link beyond Rangpo to state capital Gangtok and border areas. Rangpo is about 44 km away from Gangtok.

“We should not think that Rangpo is the terminal station. We should now work for getting the railway line all the way to Gangtok and also take it to the border areas.”

The Union minister shared that there are three possible alignments for the railway line from Rangpo to Gangtok.

“Among these three options, the Railway Ministry and the Sikkim government have to discuss and select the best alignment after which a detailed survey can be initiated for preparation of estimates for seeking Union cabinet approval.”

He requested the Sikkim government for a joint meeting in Delhi for taking a decision on the Rangpo-Gangtok rail alignment.

“We have to select the best alignment because it will determine the future of our coming generations and their welfare, connectivity and development. There are plans in the future to expand the railway network from Gangtok up to Nathu La border.”

Regarding the Rangpo railway station, the Union minister said the Railways will ensure that the railway station reflects the culture-social ethos and development of Sikkim.

The design of the Rangpo railway station will be finalised soon.

The Railway minister attributed the steady progress of the railway projects in Sikkim and other Northeastern states to the enhanced fund allocations made by the Narendra Modi- led Union government.

Vaishnaw pointed out that only Rs 2,000 crore was being allocated to Northeast.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the leadership of the country, he immediately doubled the allocation for North East railways. Rail network picked up momentum in the region as funds were allocated in every Union Budget up to Rs 8,000 crore, he said.

“You can now see that railway projects have actually been expedited in the Northeastern states. In this Union Budget, which was announced on February 1, an amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for the Northeast railways alone, this is our commitment towards Northeast,” said the Railway minister.

