Gangtok: Representatives of different organizations made a unanimous vote to support the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim at Chintan Bhawan in Gangtok on Monday.

As part of the first public hearing for ILP in Sikkim, the committee led by Shanta Pradhan as chairman had the participation of political parties, community organizations, tourism stakeholders, representation from erstwhile Sikkim Darbar employees, SIBLAC, Sikkim Mulbasi Sangathan, Sikkim Lepcha Association, Sikkim Pratibha Pratisthan, Sikkim Hotels and Restaurants Associations among many others, individuals and two political parties, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

ILP Committee chairman Shanta Pradhan addressing the media after the public hearing stated, “ILP will not hamper any sector, we will try to recommend to the government such a policy which will not hamper anyone. Political rights and privileges is meaningless without economic self-reliance. ILP will not restrict the movement of the people, it will regulate the movement, entry and exit of the people. It will not restrict in anyway.”

“Out of all the works carried out so far”, Pradhan termed the ILP public hearing “very satisfying”. “Till today our work was only theoretical, studying different issues. The public consultation has been satisfying.”

The ILP Committee will be heading to all the states in northeast India that have implemented ILP to conduct study and survey on March 10-11.

ILP Committee chairman stated, “The trip to other northeastern states for surveying ILP implementation are awaiting the formation of government and swearing in ceremonies in Nagaland, Meghalaya and other ILP states. Only after governments there settle down that we will be conducting the tour. Around 10-11 March we should be starting the tour. If there is no time constraint, the report and recommendations that we will submit to the government, a gist of the same will be published in a forum. We have been given a deadline till April 4 to submit the Committee’s report.”

The Apex Body of Indian Origin People of Sikkim, a conglomerate of 10 associations which had earlier made a representation against ILP implementation, did not participate in the ILP public hearing.

Pradhan stated, “They may have missed the hearing dates or they mark their presence in the next hearing. It is not opposed by Apex Body of Indian Origin People of Sikkim, they have merely raised the concern in the effects of ILP. It could be that they have not understood or not carried out study. The concerns are minor issues, the major issue at stake in National Security. Unique culture, tradition, demographics are at stake in Sikkim. The peaceful nature of Sikkim is at stake, without it what will remain of Sikkim. In such a big issue where people are emotional and hurt, there was not a stone hurled. There is no use of guns or looting, the peaceful Sikkim should stay. We never want that. The basic object of the Committee should be to hand over Sikkim to the next generation as it is today.”

The ILP Committee clarified that there were different categories for ILP, which regulate even IAS officers and their families.

“But it is not restrictions, it is only regulations.”

Advisor to the ILP Committee MP Subba and TN Dhakal, representative of the Committee, and SKM party asserted that the ILP in Sikkim will not be a ‘copy paste’ of ILP from other NE states.

“We will be adopting the ‘best practices’ taking our own state as the basis. It can be a mixture of all the NE States or even our own innovation,” stated Dhakal.

He also said that Sikkim Subject Regulations will be the basis for cut off of people identified as Sikkimese.

“Questions are raised today over the cut off year to be July 3, 1946, which is 15 years prior to Sikkim Subject Regulations 1961. ILP not concerning on citizenship,” he said.

Passang Sherpa also a member of ILP Committee asserted on implementing ILP under Article 371F and not under North East Frontier Regulations 1873 prevalent in other North Eastern States.

He stated, “There are laws inside Article 371F for ILP implementation, we are discussing with legal experts concerning the options. Committee has held discussions with Law Secretary, the old laws and the amendments we have asked for. We have also asked for their views. Recommendations from public came for tracing and tracking of individuals as part of ILP regulations to be from top software companies of the country such as TCS, Wipro and Infosys. But that becomes prerogative of the State Government on whom to select. Tracing and tracking is important when they are entering and exiting.”

