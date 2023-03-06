Sikkim to get 5G services before I-Day: Vaishnaw

Gangtok: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Sikkim will get 5G services before Independence Day this year.

Addressing a function here after releasing a postal cover titled ‘Go Green, Go Organic’, the Electronics and Information Technology Minister said the Centre has proposed to cover all villages in the country with 4G and 5G services over the next 18-24 months and work was already in progress.

“Sikkim will get 5G services before August 15 this year,” he said.

Vaishnaw said the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project was underway at a good pace and the development of Sikkim will get a fillip with the commissioning of the project.

“The Centre may consider extending the railway network beyond Rangpo and it was working on three alignments, one of which will be finalised in consultation with the state government in the future,” he said.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally taking a deep interest in the ongoing infrastructural projects in northeastern states.

“The Modi government has increased allocation for railway projects in the region to Rs 10,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget from Rs 2,000 crore in 2014,” he said.

Vaishnaw later left for Lachen town in North Sikkim to review the progress of the Prime Minister’s ‘Vibrant Village’ programme.

