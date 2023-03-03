Gangtok: The Sikkim government has distributed Rs 20,000 to each of the 16,000 mothers in the state as part of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha‘s flagship programme for mothers’ (housewives) welfare scheme at Rangpo in Pakyong District.

The initiative, which was conceptualized by Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, aims to benefit 500 mothers from every constituency each year.

In a special event organized, 32 women beneficiaries were handed over cheques of Rs 20,000. The remaining 15,968 mothers will receive the welfare amount in their respective bank accounts in the State Bank of Sikkim or through their respective block divisional officers in various villages of the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Golay stated that it was nearly impossible to hand over 16,000 cheques in a single day.

“However, the remaining beneficiaries would receive the money directly in their State Bank of Sikkim bank accounts. We want the beneficiaries to have an account in the State Bank of Sikkim because it is the state’s own bank and is present in every village of the state, making it easier for beneficiaries to access their funds,” CM Golay said.

Golay further announced that the amount of Rs. 20,000 each is for the year 2022, but as the years progress, the amount will be increased to Rs. 50,000-60,000 for every mother. The CM also clarified that the amount would not be handed to fathers or husbands to prevent potential misuse, as mothers are considered more trustworthy members of society.

Explaining the reason for the welfare scheme being exclusively mother-oriented, Golay stated, “Housewives, especially in rural areas, have no source of income. The Rs. 20,000 is for their welfare. They can use the amount for their own benefit, their children’s education, or even their family’s healthcare. In the past, governments have misused mothers for political benefits, from carrying party flags to luring and threatening them to vote in favour of the party. The SKM works for the welfare of mothers and women, not to use them for political gain.”

Golay also informed that more women will join the welfare scheme, as many are yet to clear the necessary documentation to receive the benefits. He mentioned that over 1,000 mothers still need to be shortlisted due to a lack of necessary documents.

He further announced that every year, three mothers would be selected from the welfare scheme for optimal utilization of the welfare amount. The three mothers would be ranked and receive Rs. 3 lakhs, Rs. 2 lakhs, and Rs. 1 lakh each. The money would once again be deposited in their State Bank of Sikkim account.

During the event, three former ministers and legislators from the SDF party joined the SKM party. They were former ministers GM Gurung, CB Karki, and former legislator Chandra Maya Subba. Golay praised them for joining with over 5,000 supporters.

Golay criticized former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and the Sikkim Democratic Front party for declaring a Shok Diwas (mourning day) on March 4, which is also the SDF’s foundation day.

Golay stated, “The Shok Diwas is being observed against the SKM government for not working on the immigrant issue. We resolved the issue almost a month ago. To observe Shok Diwas now on their foundation day is out of fear that fewer people will turn up on their foundation day. Apart from Chamling’s own family members, there are hardly 500 people supporting the SDF now”.

Golay also announced that the Sikkim Bandh, which was earlier declared on February 4 by SKM, would not take place on March 4. SKM had earlier declared a Sikkim Bandh on March 4 to deny SDF from observing its foundation day.

Golay stated, “Chamling’s call for Sikkim Bandh on our foundation day in protest against the immigrant issue in February failed miserably as every shop, commercial establishment and even office remained open. People declined his call for Bandh. In retaliation, we declared Bandh on SDF foundation day. But now I declare that we will not be calling for Bandh, we do not want revenge politics. With such fewer supporters, we will not dent their call for Shok Diwas”.

Golay criticized Chamling’s intentions for not retiring from politics and promoting his daughter, Komal Chamling, the Harvard-educated, as the future leader of Sikkim. While welcoming Komal’s entry into politics, he questioned how she was selected for the government’s scholarship scheme worth Rs. 22 lakhs when she did not fall under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. Golay stated that this move denied a deserving student from getting the opportunity to study in a prestigious university and raised doubts about Komal’s ability to be a people-centric leader in the future. He urged Chamling to retire from politics gracefully.

Golay also slammed the Joint Action Council for their criticism of the State government’s decisions regarding the transfer and extension of government employees.

He appreciated their work during the immigrant issue in January-February but urged them to focus on the issue at hand and distance themselves from such matters. He also accused a few members of trying to defame the council and misusing it as a political party or platform for different issues.

