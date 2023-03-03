Gangtok: Joint Action Council (JAC) referred to the Apex Body of the Indian Origin People of Sikkim and the 10 associations that opposed Inner Line Permit implementation in Sikkim as bogus associations with illegal registration.

The Apex Body of Indian Origin People of Sikkim had suggested that ILP implementation in Sikkim would have a negative impact on the economy of the state.

In response to this suggestion, JAC filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the law department to question the registration of the 10 associations under the Apex Body of Indian People of Sikkim.

The 10 associations that are being accused of illegal registration by JAC are the Association of Old Settlers of Sikkim, Sikkim Agarwal Kutumb, Sikkim Bihari Jagran Manch, Anjuman-e-Islamia, Aam Bihari Kalyan Manch, Shri Jain Sweatamber Terapanth Sabha, Sikkim Maheswari Sabha, Marwari Yuva Manch, Sikkim Bihari Yuva Manch and Nagrik Sangharsha Samiti.

During a media briefing on Thursday, JAC’s General Secretary Keshav Sapkota expressed concern over the opposition of the 10 associations to the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim. He accused these associations of being self-centred, focusing only on their businesses and profits, and ignoring the security and sentiments of the people of Sikkim.

JAC also raised questions regarding the legitimacy of the registration of these associations in Sikkim. According to JAC’s spokesperson Sonam Sherpa, the Sikkim Regulation of Societies, Associations and other Voluntary Organisations Act, 2008 (Amendment Act, 2015) requires all members of the executive body of associations in Sikkim to have Sikkim Subject or Certificate of Identification (COI).

JAC has filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Law Department, questioning how the 10 associations have obtained registration in Sikkim illegally. The letter also called for necessary action to be taken against these associations and urged the issuance of a public notice stating that they are illegal associations with no legal basis.

The letter further emphasized that these associations have no local standing and should not be allowed to represent themselves in any public forum since they are all bogus associations.

JAC visited the Department of Personnel to inquire about the extensions being given to government officers despite the increase in unemployment in the state.

They also submitted a letter to the District Administrative Centre in Pakyong, requesting an urgent joint inspection under Pakyong District for issues related to illegal trade licenses and subletting.

