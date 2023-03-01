Gangtok: Sikkim has been selected to host two meetings as part of India’s G20 Presidency – the Business (B20) on March 16 and Startup 20 on March 18-19 in Gangtok.

Sikkim is the only north-eastern state to be selected to host two separate events under India’s G20 Presidency.

However, concern hovers over how the delegates will reach Sikkim in the absence of flight services at the Pakyong Airport since October 2022.

Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak, however, said that over 150 delegates from 20 countries expected to attend the two G20 events in Sikkim will be flown in on chartered flights.

“Although commercial flight services to and from the Pakyong Airport will begin only by March-end, we will ensure that the G20 delegates are flown in on chartered flights. The same was assured by the G20 Secretary.”

In the absence of flight services, consideration was initially made for the delegates to reach the Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal. Sikkim sped up road construction throughout NH-10, considering the five-hour-long road journey from Siliguri to reach Gangtok. Pathak, however, said the road journey would no longer be necessary.

“Our focus is on maintaining the road from Pakyong to Gangtok, the route which our delegates will be taking. Similarly, we have urged different departments to work towards beautification of houses, office buildings and others that fall in the Pakyong-Gangtok route. We urge citizens to beautify there homes with fresh paints and well maintained surroundings to ensure the beauty of Sikkim is presented in the right way.”

The Chief Secretary urged the Urban Development Department to look into beautification works and urged the department to complete the ongoing footpath and foot overbridge repair work before the event.

The Urban Development Department assured to complete the work before the event begins.

The Chief Secretary also informed how the MG Marg stretch will remain shut from March 5 to March 19 as part of beautification and preparation for two events in Gangtok for G20.

“No activities will be allowed on MG Marg during this time unless it’s a State or national-level event, as MG Marg will be carrying out works for G20 preparation. There will be many permanent installations coming up on MG Marg, with two focal points – celebration point at the end of MG Marg and landmark point at the beginning of MG Marg, among others,” shared Pathak.

Regarding Holi celebration on MG Marg, the Chief Secretary stated, “We cannot curtail a religious celebration from being carried out, but we are hopeful that the celebration committee will look for alternative venue. There is no harm in having Holi celebration on MG Marg, we are not denying them and if possible we will join them as well.”

For the two events of G20 – Business 20 and Start Up 20 – Sikkim’s Commerce and Industry secretary Karma Bonpo informed, “There is no preconceived requirement for who can be part of the two events. We are hopeful that more and more entrepreneurs and businessmen take this opportunity to have interaction and possible collaboration with the delegates coming to the State from over 20 countries. This is an exceptional opportunity for business ventures of the State from every small scale venture to large corporates to capitalise and strike a business deal. They can generate newer business ideas.”

The Chief Secretary highlighted how Sikkim will be keeping it’s focus on cleanliness, organic farming, tourism, extensive forest cover, zero carbon emission, and natural beauty of the State as some of the USPs for promoting the State in the G20 events.

He also laid focus on presentation of cultural practices, food and dances of all three indigenous Sikkimese communities of Bhutia, Lepcha and Nepali beginning right from the airport where the delegates will be received to grand cultural events that will take place on the event days.

He also informed of welcoming students as volunteers and liaison officers for different delegates, with training for 100 such students already underway.

Also Read | Sikkim ‘understated’ as people work with quiet focus: Nirmala Sitharaman

