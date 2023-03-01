Sikkim: Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates solar-powered mobile ATM

In line with its comprehensive plan to reduce its carbon footprint, Punjab National Bank (PNB) introduced Sikkim’s first solar-powered mobile ATM in Gangtok.
The solar-powered ATM was inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a ceremony held on Tuesday morning.
The inauguration ceremony of the first solar-powered mobile ATM was attended by CM Prem Singh Golay along with Secretary DFS, Vivek Joshi and Chairman of NABARD, Shaji K V.
Senior officials from PNB also attended the inauguration ceremony.
