Gangtok: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday emphasised on the importance of promoting local products to make India self-reliant.
Addressing a session in which founders of different start-ups from the Northeast participated, he said the quality of manufacturing must be maintained as it impacts the business.
“The quality will play a key role and help companies deliver products and services that exceed expectations, helping them expand their markets,” Goyal said.
He said innovators, startups and students have a big role to play in shaping the future of India, and urged them to keep contributing to the development of the nation.
He said six lakh LED bulbs are sold in India every day, helping to reduce energy consumption and create job opportunities.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
He also stressed on the importance of mentorship programs for entrepreneurs in the state.
The minister is on a three-day visit to Sikkim, which started on Friday.
Also Read | Article 371F non-negotiable, decides Sikkim in all-party meeting
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: A passable entertainer with sensory overload of climax
- Nagaland 2023: BJP national spokesperson seeks third term
- Meghalaya 2023: Attempts to stall PM Modi’s rally in Tura, alleges BJP
- Dear Sikkim, as an ‘old settler’, please listen to what I have to say
- Sikkim: Goyal bats for promoting local products to make India self-reliant
- Tripura: CPI(M), police lock horns over party worker’s mortal remains