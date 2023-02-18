GANGTOK: Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, currently on a visit to 3-day visit to Sikkim, has set a bold target of $1 billion worth of organic product export from Sikkim by 2030. The Union Minister made the announcement on Friday during a meet and greet event with Sikkim’s entrepreneurs, industrialists, chartered accountants and others related to commerce and industries.

Speaking at the event and later with the media, the Union Minister Goyal stated, “I met with secretaries of 17 departments of Sikkim to understand the progress. We are proud that Sikkim is the nation’s first 100 percent organic state. But, I felt it was a gaffe in printing initially when I learned that the organic product export from Sikkim earns only $1 million or Rs 8 crore. After due consultation with the state government and various stakeholders, we have set a vision of increasing the organic product export of Sikkim by Rs 8000 Crore or $1 billion by 2030.”

Goyal went on assert that the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry will aid Sikkim in developing organic products’ testing facility of modern standard.

The testing laboratory, which will be set on a blockchain technology, will account for traceability. The government is also mulling setting up of a National Institute of Designing and Packaging in Sikkim, and an extension campus, the minister said.

“If the Sikkim government gives us existing infrastructure in any university, we are hopeful of setting up these institutes. The people, especially the youth can learn the skill of packaging and designing of these organic products here in Sikkim. We will train them and they will be trainers for others. The onus is collective with everybody; I will help from the Centre in setting up a laboratory. I will also help to identify products which can be made in Sikkim and for which there is market. The institute will help in packaging and designing, we will connect them with buyers, so that they can work collectively. We will involve those in the State business and our missions in foreign countries will work as a team, but the buck stops at the local level,” said the Union Minister.

Goyal suggested the involvement of more farmers along with setting up Sikkim producers’ development companies or cooperative societies, start-ups and more farmer-producer organizations to usher in a new wave of development in Sikkim by 2030 as part of holistic development of the North East India, “as has been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government”.

Goyal also took stock of the various national schemes and developmental works under progress in Sikkim.

He highlighted, “Upon my interaction with local stakeholders, I learned that the issue of logistics greatly dampens the economy of Sikkim. As such we are happy to announce that Sikkim will soon have rail connectivity and the concerning issue of Pakyong Airport will also be thoroughly discussed with the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation. Before 2015, there were many unfinished projects where funds were not utilized. We are able to change that in our governance.”

On the Sikkim BJP, Goyal remarked, “BJP in Sikkim is strengthening in the alliance government. BJP workers are enthusiastic and committed to the bright future of the State. We are hopeful that the local government will work in the interest of Sikkim.”

Goyal also embarked on having ensured the functioning of Teesta Stage III in Sikkim which was stalled for years. “As Power Minister in 2014, I had ensured that the project sees progress. The alliance government of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha and BJP has been able to ensure the running of the hydroelectricity plant in Sikkim. It will improve the power situation in Sikkim. The hydro plant was non-functional for over 4-5 years. We brought NHPC and Sikkim government together in the project. The 1200 MW is the biggest in the State with Sikkim getting 12 percent free electricity. It opens avenue for investors to invest in Sikkim.”

