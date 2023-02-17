Piyush Goyal on 3-day visit to Sikkim

Gangtok: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to Sikkim.
He was received at Rangpo, a border town, by the state Minister of Power and Transport Department M N Sherpa and senior government officers, officials said.
Goyal will attend a review meeting with state government officers and participate in an interaction programme with representatives of Sikkim Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interact with Institute of Charter Accountants of India, Sikkim Chapter, they said.
He will also visit Soren town in West Sikkim tomorrow, according to the Information and Public Relations department.
