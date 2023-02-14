Swiss Ambassador to India calls on Sikkim CM

Gangtok: The Switzerland Ambassador to India Ralf Heckner called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang here on Tuesday.

The Sikkim CM apprised the Swiss ambassador about the Himalayan state being an environmentally conscious state and various steps being taken by the state government towards environment conservation, officials said.

Tamang also sought the assistance of Heckner in the development of various projects and discussed the prospects of collaboration with the state government in the future.

The Swiss Ambassador to India was on a two-day visit to Sikkim to explore business opportunities for Swiss companies in the region as well as to highlight the strong competencies of the Swiss companies in providing technology and solutions to the region’s most pressing concern on climate resilience and sustainable infrastructure.

