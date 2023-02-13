Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Sikkim

Gangtok: An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude struck Sikkim in the early hours of Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake took place around 4.15 am at a depth of 10 km, around 70 km north-west of Yuksom in West Sikkim district, it said.
The tremors were felt in and around Yuksom town, officials said.
There was no report of any damage or loss of life, they said.
