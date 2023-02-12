UP BJP legislator Lakshman Acharya appointed as Sikkim's new Governor

Guwahati: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim.

Lakshman Acharya is a political figure associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He holds a seat in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, representing the Varanasi Division Graduates Constituency located in the Varanasi district.

The newly appointed governor, in a tweet, thanked President Murmu and Union government for “entrusting him with the responsibility”.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Look East’ policy holds special significance,” he said.

Lakshman Acharya has roots in the Kharwar tribe, a Scheduled Tribe originating from the Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from making fresh appointments, the President also reshuffled governors with Chhattisgarh governor Sushri Anusuiya Uikye taking charge as Governor of Manipur.

Manipur governor La Ganesan has been appointed as Governor of Nagaland.

Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar, has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” an official release stated.

