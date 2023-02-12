Sikkim top official chairs preparatory meeting for G20 events

Gangtok: Sikkim’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) A. Sudhakar Rao on Saturday presided over a preparatory meeting for G20-related events at Pakyong Airport.
The meeting was called to review the reception arrangements to be made by 21 communities of Sikkim for the visiting delegates from G20 countries.
The officials also discussed preparation, beautification, transportation as well as medical assistance for the G20 events.
The ACS (Home Department) along with other senior officials inspected the arrangements at the airport for the G20 Delegates.
Sikkim will host two G20 events, Business (B20) and Startup 20, on March 16 and March 18 respectively, and will showcase to the world the culture and tradition of the Himalayan state and its progress since its merger with India in 1975, the Information and Public Relations Department said in an oficial release.
