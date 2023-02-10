Gangtok: After weeks of backlash from all quarters following a recent Supreme Court judgment that observed Sikkimese-Nepalese people as “persons of foreign origin”, the Sikkim government on Friday restricted all government servants from posting reactions on the policies and actions of the government through various social media platforms.
A circular issued by the Department of Personnel dated 10/01/2023 said the Sikkim government was “deeply concerned and has viewed the matter very seriously”.
“It has come to the notice of the State Government that employees are posting reactions on the policies and actions of the Government through various social media platforms”, the order stated.
This, the circular stated, violates Rule 9 (iii) (b) and Rule 10 of the Sikkim Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1981, which restricts a government servant “from participating in a radio broadcast or contribute an article or write a letter to a newspaper or periodical, or telecast through any electronic media, public media, including social media websites either in his own name or anonymously or pseudonymously or in the name of any other person without the previous sanction of the government”.
The circular also directed the secretaries and heads of the departments to bring the contents of this circular to the notice of all employees under their administrative control immediately.
Also Read | Only IT exemption for old settlers’; not on par with Sikkim Subjects: CM
