Sikkim govt forms panel to check applicability of ILP

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has constituted a nine-member committee headed by a retired IAS officer to find out if Inner Line Permit (ILP) can be applicable to the northeastern state, according to a Home Department notification.

The ILP is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit states where it is in force. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram are other ILP regime states in the region.

The document is an effort by the government to regulate movement to certain areas located near the international border of India.

The notification said that the committee will make suitable recommendations after studying the impact of the implementation of ILP in the NE states by undertaking visits there.

It will also consult all stakeholders before submitting its report within one month from the date of issuance of this notification, which is February 4.

The demand for implementation of ILP in Sikkim has been gaining momentum as several people such as legendary footballer and Hamro Sikkim Party president Bhaichung Bhutia pitched for it for the safety and security of the border state.

Besides, he had said that ILP is required for the protection of the indigenous people under Article 371(F) of the Constitution which grants special status to Sikkim.

