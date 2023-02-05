PM Modi greets Sikkim CM on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his birthday.
“Best wishes to the CM of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.
Tamang, the founding leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), turned 55 on Sunday.
