PM Modi greets Sikkim CM on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his birthday.

Best wishes to the CM of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2023

“Best wishes to the CM of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Tamang, the founding leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), turned 55 on Sunday.

