Gangtok: With the Sikkim Democratic Front’s (SDF) call for bandh on February 4-5 clashing with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s (SKM) Foundation Day on Saturday, a confrontration was reported between SKM and SDF cadres in Namchi on Saturday morning.

The SKM is celebrating its 11th foundation day on Saturday amid Sikkim bandh call by the SDF. The party cadres of the ruling front are urging shopkeepers to open shops. In places like Namchi and Jorethang in South Sikkim, however, the bandh is being followed by the citizens.

Meanwhile, five people were detained on Friday for burning the effigy of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay at the District Administration Centre in Gangtok following the protest rally and dharna called by the opposition SDF.

Sources said five people have been detained and kept at the Gangtok Sadar Police Station even as the police are looking for others who were involved in the act.

The detained people have been identified as Lakpa Sherpa, Prashant Rai, Passang Sherpa, Pradeep Chettri, and Shakti Singh.

Sources said Shakti Singh, one of the detained, is Shakti Singh Chaudhary, the former Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation who belongs to the SDF party.

Police sources informed they were detained for negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter under IPC 285 and other sections.



