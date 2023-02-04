Sikkim: Miscreants attack SDF party office after calling for bandh

Gangtok: Miscreants pelted stones at the Sikkim Democratic Front‘s party office after they called for a statewide bandh on February 4-5.

The SDF has alleged that stones were pelted at the party office and on its workers by people belonging to the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). The incident took place around 11:30 am on Saturday at the SDF office, which is situated at Indira ByPass in Gangtok.

However, the statewide bandh called by the SDF has evoked mixed response. While the bandh received a good response in rural areas, the urban areas were largely unaffected.

Meanwhile, senior SKM leaders and ministers were reportedly forcing the shop owners to open their shops.

Despite the bandh called by the Opposition party, the ruling SKM party is celebrating its 11th foundation day at the constituency level.

Sikkim Police has deployed one platoon of the police force in all six districts. Two platoons, including an all-women platoon along with 15 checkpost personnel, have been deployed in Gangtok.



