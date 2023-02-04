Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay has called for an emergency Assembly session on February 9 amidst public demand for an assembly session over the ‘immigrant’ tag on Sikkimese Nepali and striking down the ‘Sikkimese’ word from the January 13 Supreme Court verdict on income tax exemption for old settlers of Sikkim.

The call for an emergency Assembly session comes after the Joint Action Committee gave 7 days ultimatum to the State government on January 31.

Similar demands were placed by various political parties of the State with the intent that the Sikkim Assembly passes a resolution to remove the ‘immigrant’ tag on the Sikkimese Nepali community and addition of the word ‘Sikkimese’ as was struck down in the apex court verdict.

A day after Sikkim Health Minister and SKM leader MK Sharma tendered his resignation as a cabinet minister, the ruling front also came down heavily on the Singtam-Khamdong MLA, who had accused the SKM government of not taking the sentiments of the Sikkimese people seriously on the issue.

Rhenock MLA and SKM senior vice-president Bishnu Kumar Khatiwada, at a press meet on Friday, alleged that Dr. Sharma in March 2020 attempted to launch a coup against the SKM government.

“Dr. Sharma had been constantly making lucrative offers to entice me to join him but being a loyal SKM worker, I recorded our conservation and submitted it to the party president. Our Chief Minister has a big heart and pardoned Dr. Sharma though he had attempted to topple his government,” said Khatiwada.

SKM spokesperson Jacob Khaling termed the resignation by the Health minister from the cabinet as a new strategy by Dr. Sharma to take undue advantage of the present situation that Sikkim is facing and project himself as a hero.

“In 2020, the politically ambitious Dr. Sharma conspired to topple the SKM government but failed miserably. He was excused after he sought forgiveness before the party president and Chief Minister. Having failed in 2020, he is again trying his luck by taking undue advantage of the current situation in Sikkim,” said Khaling.

Khaling slammed Sharma for the step he had taken at a time when the entire Sikkim is united and protesting against the ‘foreigner tag’ on the Sikkimese Nepali community.

“Instead of helping the government, he has taken a step in an attempt to weaken the government. Resigning as a minister will not help in finding a solution to this issue. We strongly condemn the act of Dr. Sharma and happily accept his resignation. He is a political opportunist and cannot find long-term success in politics,” said the SKM spokesperson.



